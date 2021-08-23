‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Tony Hutchinson stages a robbery!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) resorts to very desperate measures to save his business in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) talks to Zara’s Aunty Lydia (played by former Casualty actress, Cathy Shipton).

Cindy and Lydia discuss what she will need to help with her fiancé, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) condition of Pick’s disease, and how best to get through it.

Luke was diagnosed with Pick's disease also known as frontotemporal dementia, nearly two years ago, which is characterised by rapid progression.

Lydia gives Cindy lots to think about.

Luke Morgan (centre) pictured with Tony, Mandy, Cindy and Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Luke channels his energy into helping his mate and business partner, Tony save The Hutch.

The men arrange a day of pizza-making, however the plan collapses when Tony realises that he’s underselling them.

Meanwhile, whilst talking to Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint), Luke gets the idea of helping Tony out by staging a robbery in order to claim The Hutch’s insurance money.

A desperate Tony reluctantly agrees, but will they be able to pull off the very dodgy plan?

Cleo McQueen recently shared a kiss with her ex, Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been racked with guilt ever since discovering the true identity of Walter’s attacker.

Cleo now knows that it was Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas Speed) father Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who attacked Walter at his shop, Price-Slice.

Cleo wants to come clean but Joel manages to convince her that silence is the best option and tells her that since he is the only one who also knows the truth, the two of them should stick together and he can be her shoulder to lean on.

Mercedes McQueen is having to pretend that everything is ok. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is forced to pretend that everything is fine to her son, Bobby, after he overhears a conversation.

However the reality is far from it and later on, things take a turn for the worse when an important decision is made.

Shaq Qureshi only has eyes for Verity at the moment. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, a lovelorn Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) bonds with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) over a cartoon they both loved when they were younger.

However the pair are soon interrupted by Verity’s fiancé, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Later on, Shaq’s girlfriend, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) admits that she wants to take things to the next level with Shaq.

However Shaq is distracted and uninterested and can’t get his thoughts away from Verity.

Will Shaq end things with Theresa?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm