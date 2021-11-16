‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Trish Minniver learns the TERRIBLE truth

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is in for a very rude awakening in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Trish, who still thinks she and her fiancé Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) are going to be jetting off to Mexico to start a new life, is about to be rocked to her core.

Dance teacher Trish has been oblivious to all Fergus’ underhand dealings and very sinister operations.

Timmy Simmons (pictured) was murdered by Fergus Collins. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Trish also has no idea that he secretly murdered his accomplice Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) in order to save his own skin.

Tonight she is finally confronted with the truth about Fergus who has been running Operation Bluebird, an operation that spies on women in their home using CCTV and live-streams them to paying customers.

Not only that but Fergus was also planning to transport Trish’s very own daughter, Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) to Mexico in a human trafficking deal.

Will Fergus Collins (above) kill Warren? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Fergus, who is planning to frame Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for all his crimes, is out for revenge after realising that Warren has double-crossed him.

Fergus pays Warren a visit which leaves the Fox bad-boy very unsettled as he desperately tries to protect his family from prison.

However ruthless Fergus is going to stop at nothing and is plotting the demise of Warren.

He’s killed before, is Fergus going to kill again?

Lawyer Sami Maalik has a very difficult decision to make. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) finds out that Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) have been meddling in Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) rape case against Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Lawyer Sami is fuming that they’ve tampered with evidence in order to help get a conviction against Ali.

He’s just about to reveal their meddling when he, Shaq, and Verity all come face-to-face with doctor Ali.

Suddenly Sami has a choice to make between his emotions and his morals.

Will he turn a blind eye to the tampering in order to help Misbah?

Martine (left) pictured with her daughter Celeste is getting ready for her wedding day. But Nate is keeping a VERY close eye on the family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, wedding bells are ringing for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) as they set a date for their Big Day.

However, things take a worrying turn when Martine starts to miss some family members, including Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedji) and her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) who won't be there for the special occasion.

Later on a postcard sent to the household, puts Felix and Toby (Bobby Gordon) into a blind panic.

What does the postcard say and who is it from?

Grace Black wants to know what Nate is up to and why he has DeMarcus's key? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) catches Nate Denby (Chris Charles) as he prepares to make use of DeMarcus Westwood’s (Tomi Ade) key.

Grace confronts Nate and questions what he’s doing.

However, she’s stunned when Nate crumbles under her interrogation and has some VERY shocking revelations to make.

What has Nate told her?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm