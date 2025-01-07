Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Rex has an evil plan for Dillon Ray!
Airs Tuesday 14 January on E4 at 7pm.
Rex (Jonny Labey) has been trying to get closer to Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) but what is his twisted motive? And what is Rex’s connection to Dodger Savage (Danny Mac)?
In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), we are about to find out.
Earlier on we see Rex take Dodger out on another of his illegal jobs.
It seems the two men have been working together, however, things soon get rocky and Dodger is left annoyed.
Meanwhile, Rex has been secretly getting young dad, Dillon, hooked on drugs by enticing him to The Loft at every possible opportunity.
Dillon, who has been struggling looking after his baby son, James, has been spending more and more time with Rex and is becoming increasingly isolated from his family which is just how Rex wants things to be.
Elsewhere, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) turns up at The Hutch, but Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is worried about her when it seems that Martha is very confused.
When Martha hears mention of her son, Jez’s (Jeremy Sheffield) name she immediately becomes very agitated.
What is going on with Martha?
Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is worried about Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) after she vanished suddenly from the village.
When Prince, who has been having a passionate affair with Dilly, bumps into Jez and Dilly’s sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), he asks them if they know where she is.
However, an annoyed Jez tells Prince that Dilly doesn’t want to be found and he needs to leave her well alone and move on.
Meanwhile, Sienna hears a phone ring and recognises the voice who answers .
Is she about to be reunited with her twin brother, Dodger?
Over at The Hutch, it’s the day of Tony’s grand opening.
However Tony is plunged into chaos and panicking when his chef walks out on him.
When Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) pops in, Ste sees it as fate and asks Ste if he will consider working with him again.
Will Ste, who not so long ago was in a coma, agree to save the day?
Elsewhere, over at court things are very tense when JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) takes to the stand as his trial for the abuse of his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) continues.
JJ has previously made a video confession admitting his guilt but is he about to drop a bombshell?
When the jury is sent off to deliberate, the Osborne family wait anxiously for the verdict.
Will JJ be spending a long time in prison or are there more shocks in store?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.