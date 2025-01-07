Hollyoaks spoilers: Twisted Rex has an evil plan for Dillon Ray!

Rex (Jonny Labey) has been trying to get closer to Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) but what is his twisted motive? And what is Rex’s connection to Dodger Savage (Danny Mac)?

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), we are about to find out.

Earlier on we see Rex take Dodger out on another of his illegal jobs.

It seems the two men have been working together, however, things soon get rocky and Dodger is left annoyed.

Dodger Savage is connected to Rex but how? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Rex has been secretly getting young dad, Dillon, hooked on drugs by enticing him to The Loft at every possible opportunity.

Dillon, who has been struggling looking after his baby son, James, has been spending more and more time with Rex and is becoming increasingly isolated from his family which is just how Rex wants things to be.

Dillon has been neglecting his baby son James to spend time with Rex at The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) turns up at The Hutch, but Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is worried about her when it seems that Martha is very confused.

When Martha hears mention of her son, Jez’s (Jeremy Sheffield) name she immediately becomes very agitated.

What is going on with Martha?

Martha turns up at The Hutch but seems very confused to Marie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is worried about Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) after she vanished suddenly from the village.

When Prince, who has been having a passionate affair with Dilly, bumps into Jez and Dilly’s sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), he asks them if they know where she is.

However, an annoyed Jez tells Prince that Dilly doesn’t want to be found and he needs to leave her well alone and move on.

Meanwhile, Sienna hears a phone ring and recognises the voice who answers .

Is she about to be reunited with her twin brother, Dodger?

Prince has been cheating on his fiancée, Zoe Anderson, with Dilly (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at The Hutch, it’s the day of Tony’s grand opening.

However Tony is plunged into chaos and panicking when his chef walks out on him.

When Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) pops in, Ste sees it as fate and asks Ste if he will consider working with him again.

Will Ste, who not so long ago was in a coma, agree to save the day?

Tony tries to rope Ste in to help at The Hutch when he's let down by his chef. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, over at court things are very tense when JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) takes to the stand as his trial for the abuse of his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) continues.

JJ has previously made a video confession admitting his guilt but is he about to drop a bombshell?

When the jury is sent off to deliberate, the Osborne family wait anxiously for the verdict.

Will JJ be spending a long time in prison or are there more shocks in store?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.