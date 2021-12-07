‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox has a new ally. But is all as it seems?

Warren Fox seems to have a new ally.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) seems to have a new friend in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However all may not be quite as it seems.

In yesterday’s episode Warren, who has been arrested and imprisoned for the murder of Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) opened up to his psychiatrist, Honour (Vera Chok).

However, in a heated outburst to Honour, Warren let slip an incriminating confession.

Psychiatrist Honour seems to be on Warren's side. But is she really? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Honour agrees to keep quiet about his unfortunate admission so that Warren can still be released from prison.

Warren is hugely relieved and grateful for her support but does Honour really have her patient’s best interests at heart? Or does she have an ulterior motive?

Maxine attacked evil Fergus by smashing him over the head with a bottle. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) decides to attend Fergus’s funeral so that her mum, Trish (Denise Walsh) who was engaged to evil Fergus, can get some closure.

However, with so many of Fergus’s victims in the village, Maxine and Trish face a very angry backlash.

Not long after the funeral, Warren makes some drastic decisions.

Celeste, pictured with her father Felix (left) and brother Toby has lied to protect Toby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Celeste Faroe’s (Andrea Ali) choice to throw her sibling, Mitchell, under the bus for the murder of Lisa Loveday, puts a huge strain on her relationship with her mother, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

To distract herself from the rising tension, Celeste arranges a girls’ night out.

However when a charming newcomer, called Sam, buys the women a drink, Celeste decides to test Sam to see what he’s made of.

What has Celeste asked him to do?

Scott Drinkwell has agreed to look after a friend's daughter, called Mary. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) lends a helping hand by taking care of a friend’s daughter, called Mary, over the Christmas period.

Plus, there’s a special delivery for the cash-strapped Lomax family when a sack full of gifts appears on their doorstep.

Who is the Christmas angel who has supplied and delivered all the festive treats to them?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm