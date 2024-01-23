Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox has MURDER in mind!

Vengeful Warren is determined to put an end to Felix.

The time has come for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to take his ultimate revenge on foe Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - will he go as far as murder?

Both Felix and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) believe that Warren has forgiven his 'best mate' for causing the crash that resulted in the death of his daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) - but they couldn't be further from the truth.

Foxy is baying for blood and wants Felix dead!

Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) is getting impatient for Warren to do his worst and tells her son she wants Felix to get what's coming to him.

Later, oblivious Felix sets off with Warren for their lads' fishing trip, unaware of the danger that lies ahead...

Will Felix realise what Warren is planning to do to him? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) expresses his concerns over foster son Phoenix Hathaway's (Tylan Grant) decision to move to London.

He's convinced the youngster won't be able to cope, but the rest of the family think Darren is being selfish and trying to stop Phoenix from leaving.

Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) gets his dad to open up, and finally Darren shares his true feelings - admitting he's scared things are changing and he's going to really miss Phoenix.

Darren is feeling sad about Phoenix's imminent departure. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the strain of concealing his involvement in the fatal crash is getting to Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Consumed by guilt, he ends up snapping at best friend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who's been staying at the manor house supporting Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) following Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) sudden disappearance.

Still none the wiser about why Rafe did a runner on their wedding day - and tragically unaware that Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) has concealed his death - Sienna tells Ste she misses the village.

He takes pity on her and promises him and hubby James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) will help her track Rafe down.

Sienna is desperate to know where Rafe has disappeared to. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Ella's untimely passing has made Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) want to cherish her loved ones and make the most of every day.

With that in mind, Cindy makes a confession to Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) - but what is she planning?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm