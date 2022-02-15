‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox lashes out at Sam

There are frightening consequences in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) goes on the attack.

Warren, who is still in a bad way after being run over by Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), is raging when Ethan’s nephew Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) starts taunting him.

Policeman Sam really presses volatile Warren’s buttons and Warren suddenly explodes at Sam with horrifying consequences.

Sam Chen-Williams taunts Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The drama unfolds at the event that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is hosting.

Club owner Grace is putting on a traffic light party at The Loft. However, her other half, detective Saul Reeves (Chris Charles), is distracted as he has a meeting at work following his rule-breaking for murderer Toby Faroe’s (Bobby Gordon) case.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is trying to bring her distracted boyfriend, Warren, back to reality but Warren ends up snapping at her.

Joel Dexter has become increasingly worried about his father, Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren’s son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is angry about how his father has been behaving and gives him a stark warning.

His words hit a nerve with Warren who decides he’s going to open up to Maxine and tell her exactly how much pain he is in.

However, before he gets the chance, he volunteers to work as security for Grace’s traffic light bash.

A proud Warren still wants to prove how tough he is and show he’s perfectly capable of being the hard-man everyone knows.

Later on, and after the meeting with his bosses, detective Saul finds out that he’s been demoted to police officer.

His girlfriend, Grace is far from pleased when he turns up at her traffic light party in his copper’s uniform.

Grace isn't impressed when Saul turns up in his police uniform after being demoted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) decides that she, husband Dave (Dominic Power), and son Sam should show their faces at the traffic light ball.

The married couple agree they should keep things interesting with a friendly little competition. What have they got in mind?

However, it’s at The Loft when things go horribly wrong. Sam taunts Warren and Warren lashes out.

What damage has Warren done and has how badly has he hurt Sam?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm