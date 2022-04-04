Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox makes shock decision!

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) shocks everyone with his decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After speaking to his priest son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Warren has decided he wants his twins Sophie and Sebastian to be christened.

Tonight and ahead of the christening, Warren, who has been taking extra strong medication to deal with his health issues comes to a realisation.

He tosses his stash of pills away and makes a SHOCKING decision.

What is going to happen to the future of his family and will Warren get the happy ending he is so desperate for?

Maxine is reeling to discover the truth about the fire. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on there is serious trouble brewing when Warren’s girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) overhears Warren’s conversation with his son Joel.

Maxine hears Warren commit to hiding something from her.

However, when confronted Warren is forced to reveal the truth about the fire that started in his flat.

Maxine is horrified to discover that is was Warren who was responsible for the blaze after passing out with the oven on.

Will she tell Sienna the truth, that Warren nearly killed Sophie and Sebastian and is not the hero Sienna thinks he is?

Charlie Dean has been messing everyone around. (Image credit: C4)

Elsewhere, a furious Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) turns up at Nancy Hayton’s (Jessica Fox) looking for Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Charlie has failed to show up for his shift at the kiosk.

Later on, Tom vents to newcomer Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) about the women around him that have disappointed him recently.

Eric is a good listener and soon gives Tom a troublesome idea for a creative outlet.

What exactly has Eric suggested?

Eric Foster (above) has some advice for Tom Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueen's, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) do an intense workout, but as things get too rigorous, they manage to smash the tablet belonging to Mercedes’ son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Mercedes has been having major issues with her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

An upset Mercedes toys with the idea of going to visit Bobby, who has been sent to live with his aunty, Wendy Blissett (Jennifer Armour).

Mercedes thought she was acting in the lad’s best interests making him live elsewhere, however she is unaware that her son is in major danger and that Wendy is secretly in cahoots with serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Will Mercedes make the trip and if so, will she discover the terrifying truth?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.