Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY BOMBSHELL! Olivia Bradshaw’s guilty secret is revealed!
FIRST EPISODE Airs Thursday 29 December 2022 on Channel 4 at 5.30pm.
Bride Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has been playing with fire but it’s all about to kick off on her wedding day in tonight’s double episode of Hollyoaks which starts at the earlier time of 5.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Olivia was seen seducing Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) the brother of her fiancé and groom-to-be, Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson Dwyer)!
Today as Prince and Olivia’s Big Day approaches, some villagers are struggling to paint on smiles as they cover-up heartbreaking truths that could ruin the wedding.
As emotions heighten an explosive confession reveals Olivia’s betrayal with Prince’s brother Hunter!
Shock waves ripple round the gathered congregation of friends and family and suddenly Olivia’s marriage to Prince is left hanging in the balance.
Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is keeping a very close eye on his nephew, Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox) who was recently seen deliberately starting a fire at Price Slice to harm his mum’s new boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).
John Paul notices the flash of anger in Bobby’s eyes as he watches his mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) flirting outrageously with Felix.
John Paul steps in and warns Felix he should keep things a bit lower key with Mercedes but will a defiant Felix demand to know why exactly he should rein it in?
Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) breaks the McQueen family code and reveals some shattering truths about a family member to someone in the village.
As more revelations come to light Mercedes is in a panic and decides she needs to flee the village with her son, Bobby, in tow.
Plus, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) who has been battling an eating disorder is determined to prove he doesn’t need to go to the specialist clinic to get help with his disorder.
In a bid to prove his eating is fine now, he offers to make lunch for everyone and sits down to eat some of the meal himself.
Is he really on the road to recovery or is he just fooling himself as well as his friends and family?
The next episode of tonight's special double billing of Hollyoaks will air at 6pm on Channel 4.
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
