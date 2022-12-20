Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY BOMBSHELL! Olivia Bradshaw’s guilty secret is revealed!

Bride Olivia Bradshaw has cheated on her groom, Prince (left) with his brother Hunter! (right)

Bride Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has been playing with fire but it’s all about to kick off on her wedding day in tonight’s double episode of Hollyoaks which starts at the earlier time of 5.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Olivia was seen seducing Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) the brother of her fiancé and groom-to-be, Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson Dwyer)!

Today as Prince and Olivia’s Big Day approaches, some villagers are struggling to paint on smiles as they cover-up heartbreaking truths that could ruin the wedding.

Olivia Bradshaw has been desperate to tie the knot with Prince McQueen but has she just destroyed everything? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As emotions heighten an explosive confession reveals Olivia’s betrayal with Prince’s brother Hunter!

Shock waves ripple round the gathered congregation of friends and family and suddenly Olivia’s marriage to Prince is left hanging in the balance.

John Paul McQueen walks Olivia down the aisle on her wedding day to Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is keeping a very close eye on his nephew, Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox) who was recently seen deliberately starting a fire at Price Slice to harm his mum’s new boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Wedding guests and new couple, Mercedes and Felix, are getting carried away at the wedding! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul notices the flash of anger in Bobby’s eyes as he watches his mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) flirting outrageously with Felix.

John Paul steps in and warns Felix he should keep things a bit lower key with Mercedes but will a defiant Felix demand to know why exactly he should rein it in?

Bobby Costello is keeping a very beady eye on his mum, Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) breaks the McQueen family code and reveals some shattering truths about a family member to someone in the village.

As more revelations come to light Mercedes is in a panic and decides she needs to flee the village with her son, Bobby, in tow.

Goldie McQueen (above) breaks the McQueen family code and drops a very big revelation about a family member! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) who has been battling an eating disorder is determined to prove he doesn’t need to go to the specialist clinic to get help with his disorder.

In a bid to prove his eating is fine now, he offers to make lunch for everyone and sits down to eat some of the meal himself.

Is he really on the road to recovery or is he just fooling himself as well as his friends and family?

The next episode of tonight's special double billing of Hollyoaks will air at 6pm on Channel 4.

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4