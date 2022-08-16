Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DISASTER? Can Shaq Qureshi and Nadira salvage their Big Day?
Airs Thursday 25 August 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) have a lot of explaining to do in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode the bride and groom weren’t sure if they could go head with their ceremony.
Nadira’s heart belongs to Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who she has been having an affair with for weeks.
Meanwhile, Shaq is aware he is not ‘the one’ for Nadira.
Tonight Shaq and Nadira are forced to face up to their current situation.
At their wedding ceremony, secrets are revealed and declarations of love are made!
But are they between the bride and groom or another couple entirely?
It looks like the Big Day is going to have an happy ending for two unsuspecting lovebirds who decide to make the most of the situation and salvage the wedding day.
Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) starts to realise that his good mate, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has an eating disorder.
When Sid walks in on Imran throwing away a tray of food from the wedding banquet, Sid has alarm bells ringing and is immediately concerned.
Will Imran open up and finally admit to Sid what has been going on? And will he realise he needs help with overcoming his disorder?
Plus, devious James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) lies to Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) about being reinstated at Dee Valley Law Firm.
Lawyer James is so determined to get his job back he doesn’t care who he treads on to get what he wants.
Tonight, he uses his colleague Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) heartbreak to his advantage by offering to lighten the workload at his former company.
Will Verity agree and is manipulative James going to worm his way back in?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
