‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: What is Becky Quentin plotting?

Becky Quentin is very keen to help Tony Hutchinson.

Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) seems to be muscling in on Diane Hutchinson's life in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

There was drama yesterday when a panicked Diane (Alex Fletcher) fled after the electricity went off in The Dog and spooked her.

Tonight, Becky and Diane’s husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) search the village for Diane. However, when they eventually find her, a stressed-out Diane asks Tony to leave her alone.

Becky steps in and convinces Diane of what she needs to do to be happier and healthier. With Becky’s advice ringing in her ears, Diane goes back to The Dog and breaks some BIG news to Tony.

Later on, Becky offers to help Tony run the pub. Is she just being generous or is there more to it? What is Becky's game plan?

Diane Hutchinson (centre) pictured with husband Tony and Becky Quentin. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is still committed to finding out the truth about Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) death.

Sienna isolates herself from her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) to try and trace the car that killed Brody.

Meanwhile, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) contacts Sienna from inside her prison, asking her to come and visit.

Will Sienna go?

A preoccupied Liberty is worried about how much her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is using the gambling app, but she focuses on getting Sienna out of her flat rather than confront Damon.

Sienna Blake has become obsessed with unravelling the truth about Brody's killer. (Image credit: C4)

However, she’s in for a shock when later on, she finds Sienna’s flat looking like a police station, complete with a crime board and newspaper clippings!

Liberty tries to tell her obsessed sister that she needs to let it go and focus on getting her teaching job back at Hollyoak’s High.

Although Sienna initially agrees, she is soon sucked back into her crime-solving when one of the petrol stations she phoned, calls her back telling her they have CCTV footage of the car that killed Brody!

Olivia, fiancé Prince McQueen and his mum Goldie McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after discovering a shocking letter yesterday, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has to come clean to her son’s fiancee Olivia (Emily Burnett) and explain a secret she has kept for years.

Goldie pleads with Olivia not to tell anybody, but will Olivia feel obliged to tell Prince the truth.

Plus, the feud between Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Verity Hutchison (Eva O’Hara) continues with Theresa locking her bedroom door so Verity won’t be able to get in.

But that doesn’t stop Verity who later picks the lock and discovers Theresa’s diary.

As Verity publicly reads out Theresa’s list of hotties in Hollyoaks, things escalate and it's soon WAR between the two women!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm