‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Who exactly is new villager Maya?

Maya is a dangerous new addition to Hollyoaks and we’re going to be finding out more about her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

How is Maya linked to Fergus Collins? (Image credit: Channel 4)

When Lexi (Natalie Anderson) shows her colleague Nate Denby (Chris Charles) a picture of their primary new target, it’s new arrival Maya.

Undercover cop, Nate Denby, pictured with his colleague Lexi. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It’s soon revealed that Maya, who has been keeping Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) hostage has a sinister connection to Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

What is their link?

Celeste pictured with her father, Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, as Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is questioned at the police station, her daughter, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) fills her sibling Toby Faroe (Nate Denby) in on everything to do with undercover copper Nate.

Will Toby be able to remain calm once he realises how much Nate knows and exactly what he’s up to, or will the revelations trigger Toby to take drastic action?

Warren Fox is currently behind bars for the murder of Timmy Simmons. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who is currently behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, is struggling with being away from his family.

Warren confides in Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) when she comes to visit him.

However things are going from bad to worse as Maxine is forced to tell Warren about a new development in the murder of Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty).

Timmy Simmons (pictured) was murdered by ruthless Fergus Collins who then framed Warren Fox for the crime. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Maxine turns to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) for help in proving Warren’s innocence.

Maxine tells Sienna she’s the perfect person for the job as they need someone who can plot and scheme.

Will Sienna be up for the task in hand?

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) throws herself into her idea of having carol singers at her café, Salon De Thé.

However the turnout of singers isn’t quite what she was expecting. Oh dear.

Marnie throws herself into organising some festive singing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) goes missing again.

His fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) blames Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) for leaving Luke to his own devices and taking his eye off the ball.

Ollie found himself in trouble after running to the rescue of Becky Quentin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Ollie is released from custody, his new biggest fan, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is right there to thank her hero.

But is Becky having a bad influence on Ollie and how is their friendship going to develop?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm