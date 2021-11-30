‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Who exactly is new villager Maya?
Airs Thursday 9 December 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Maya is a dangerous new addition to Hollyoaks and we’re going to be finding out more about her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
When Lexi (Natalie Anderson) shows her colleague Nate Denby (Chris Charles) a picture of their primary new target, it’s new arrival Maya.
It’s soon revealed that Maya, who has been keeping Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) hostage has a sinister connection to Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).
What is their link?
Meanwhile, as Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is questioned at the police station, her daughter, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) fills her sibling Toby Faroe (Nate Denby) in on everything to do with undercover copper Nate.
Will Toby be able to remain calm once he realises how much Nate knows and exactly what he’s up to, or will the revelations trigger Toby to take drastic action?
Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who is currently behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, is struggling with being away from his family.
Warren confides in Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) when she comes to visit him.
However things are going from bad to worse as Maxine is forced to tell Warren about a new development in the murder of Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty).
Later on, Maxine turns to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) for help in proving Warren’s innocence.
Maxine tells Sienna she’s the perfect person for the job as they need someone who can plot and scheme.
Will Sienna be up for the task in hand?
Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) throws herself into her idea of having carol singers at her café, Salon De Thé.
However the turnout of singers isn’t quite what she was expecting. Oh dear.
Meanwhile, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) goes missing again.
His fiancée, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) blames Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) for leaving Luke to his own devices and taking his eye off the ball.
When Ollie is released from custody, his new biggest fan, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is right there to thank her hero.
But is Becky having a bad influence on Ollie and how is their friendship going to develop?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
