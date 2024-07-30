Hollyoaks spoilers: Who is out for revenge on Rex?

Freddie Roscoe (played by Charlie Clapham) has been left in a coma after an attempt on his life by criminal bad boy, Rex (Jonny Labey) on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So now Freddie's wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), is out for payback...



Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was originally also out to get Freddie, believing him to be the mystery gangster Blue.



But on tonight's episode of the E4 soap, Warren tries to convince Grace that he is no longer a threat to her and Freddie.



At the hospital, there's good news when Freddie finally wakes up from his coma.



But having come so close to losing her husband, Grace has a score to settle with Rex...



What is vengeful Grace planning to do?

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is out to cover his tracks and tries to convince Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) that he is a changed man.



Kitty has already warned Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) that her boyfriend Abe is dangerous.



How will Abe react when Kitty reminds him about the text messages she found from him on the REAL Kitty Draper's phone?



If she finds out he has returned to his abusive and manipulating ways, she won't hesitate to expose his past...

Kitty warns Abe about the messages she found on the real Kitty's phone on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) confronts her boyfriend Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) with her suspicions that he could be the father of Zoe Anderson's (Garcia Brown) unborn baby!



How has she managed to piece the clues together?



After locking Prince in the bedroom, Dilly decides to confront police detective Zoe directly and find out the truth...



Will Zoe throw LOVE CHEAT Prince under the bus?



Could the baby bombshell wreck Dilly and Prince's relationship?

Has Dilly figured out Prince and Zoe's baby bombshell on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.