Hollyoaks spoilers: Who will Blue's next victim be?

Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas) has been given an ultimatum by his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She is fed up with him putting his life on the line with his ongoing vendetta against his MYSTERY enemy, Blue.



Mercedes wants Warren to put his days of very dodgy dealings behind him so that they can be a happy family with new baby twin girls, Maria-Carmella and Maria-Gabriella.



But while Warren attempts to go on the straight and narrow, he's unaware that Blue is lurking around the village and is about to target another member of Warren's family...



Meanwhile, Warren's neighbour Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) accepts an invite to Warren and Mercedes' BBQ.



However, the couple are unaware that ex-copper Donny is on a secret mission to uncover evidence that could lead to the ARREST of Blue!

Mercedes wants Warren to QUIT his life of crime on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Leela Dexter (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her husband, Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) are still trying to process the aftermath of losing their baby son Noah, who was stillborn.



The couple are asked to be godparents to the twins by Joel's dad, Warren.



But Leela admits she's finding it hard to be around Mercedes and Warren's new arrivals.



Unable to cope, Joel secretly scores some heroin from Warren's stash of drugs.



He heads over to his grandmother Norma's flat to take the drugs.



But Joel is unaware that Norma's DEAD body is still in the flat.



And that Blue is about to break into the flat to move Norma's body!



Will Joel be the next member of Warren's family to get bumped off by vengeful Blue?

Will Norma's DEAD body be discovered on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.