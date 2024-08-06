Hollyoaks spoilers: Who will Blue's next victim be?
Airs Tuesday 13 August on E4 at 7:00pm.
Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas) has been given an ultimatum by his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She is fed up with him putting his life on the line with his ongoing vendetta against his MYSTERY enemy, Blue.
Mercedes wants Warren to put his days of very dodgy dealings behind him so that they can be a happy family with new baby twin girls, Maria-Carmella and Maria-Gabriella.
But while Warren attempts to go on the straight and narrow, he's unaware that Blue is lurking around the village and is about to target another member of Warren's family...
Meanwhile, Warren's neighbour Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) accepts an invite to Warren and Mercedes' BBQ.
However, the couple are unaware that ex-copper Donny is on a secret mission to uncover evidence that could lead to the ARREST of Blue!
Leela Dexter (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her husband, Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) are still trying to process the aftermath of losing their baby son Noah, who was stillborn.
The couple are asked to be godparents to the twins by Joel's dad, Warren.
But Leela admits she's finding it hard to be around Mercedes and Warren's new arrivals.
Unable to cope, Joel secretly scores some heroin from Warren's stash of drugs.
He heads over to his grandmother Norma's flat to take the drugs.
But Joel is unaware that Norma's DEAD body is still in the flat.
And that Blue is about to break into the flat to move Norma's body!
Will Joel be the next member of Warren's family to get bumped off by vengeful Blue?
Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm
New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4
International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.