‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will Damon Kinsella lose his HUGE gamble?

Damon Kinsella gambles everything he has in Hollyoaks.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has organised a special gambling night, but in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), is he about to lose it all?

As the game gets underway with Damon, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) the stakes are incredibly high.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is horrified his boyfriend James is involved and tries to convince James to stop.

Ste Hay is horrified to learn James is out gambling and tries to talk sense into him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Ste’s words of warning fall on deaf ears.

As the gambling night continues, the players risk it all to win big.

Two of them come out on top, but one finds himself in serious trouble. Who has just lost everything?

The stakes are high for gamblers Ethan, Damon and James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Damon’s girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is furious when she learns about the gambling night.

Will Damon be bringing home the bacon, or will he have yet more bad news to share?

Ethan Williams goes head to head with James and Damon. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after managing to get the donation money back from Marnie Nightingale’s vigil, Ste returns it to Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

But Donna-Marie isn’t going to let things lie.

To avoid her calling the police, Ste is forced to admit the truth about the missing money.

Donna-Marie listens to Ste’s explanation and encourages Ste to stick by James in his time of need. But will Ste follow her advice?

Donna-Marie tells Ste (above) James needs his support right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over in the Chen-Williams household, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and her brother Sam (Matthew McGivern) are still furious with their dad, Dave (Dominic Power) for not telling them he had a secret daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

In emotional scenes, Lizzie opens up to Dave about feeling like an outsider in her own home because of being adopted.

However Dave reassures her and tells her just how lucky he is to be her dad and how much he loves her.

Lizzie Chen-Williams tells dad Dave she feels like an outsider in their family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere and still grieving for the death of Sylver McQueen (David Tag), John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) suggests to Sylver’s sister Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Sylver’s daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) that they all have a drink together to try and cheer things up.

They all raise a glass to Sylver, but later on John Paul opens up and tells Cher he can’t stop thinking about his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) who was killed last year.

Ollie Morgan has a big decision to make. Will he leave Hollyoaks with Becky or stay to be with his dad? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, after being framed by James, Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is terrified she might get arrested for the stolen vigil money.

She is all packed up and ready to leave the village with her son Henry, and boyfriend Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark).

However Ollie is starting to waver and is not sure he can leave his sick dad, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) behind.

Will Ollie stay or will he go?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm