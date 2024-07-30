Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Grace kill Ste and Rex?
Airs Thursday 8 August on E4 at 7:00pm.
You don't want to mess with Grace Black (played by Tamara Wall) on Hollyoaks! (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After all, her dad was infamous gangster, Fraser Black.
So she's learned a few treacherous tricks of the trade over the years!
Anyhow, Grace has snapped and is out for payback on both Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his secret criminal lover, Rex (Jonny Labey), after they attempted to kill her husband, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).
Grace has Rex trapped on the Love Boat and is ready to KILL both him and Ste, unless Rex reveals who the mystery Blue is!
Meanwhile, Freddie is awake from his coma at Dee Valley Hospital.
But he has awoken to the shocking discovery that his wife Grace is ready to resort to a double murder!
Will Freddie go along with Grace's killer plan to get rid of Rex and Ste?
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has her hands full with baby twins, Maria-Carmella and Maria-Gabriella.
So she's grateful when she receives some helping hands at home from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).
Meanwhile, Mercedes' fella Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is off watching a boxing match where he gets to know neighbour, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick), better.
How will Warren react when Donny admits that he had reservations about moving in next door to Warren and his family after the recent SHOCK shooting in the village?
Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm
New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4
International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.