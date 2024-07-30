Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Grace kill Ste and Rex?

How far will Grace go to get REVENGE on Ste and his criminal lover Rex on Hollyoaks?

You don't want to mess with Grace Black (played by Tamara Wall) on Hollyoaks! (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, her dad was infamous gangster, Fraser Black.



So she's learned a few treacherous tricks of the trade over the years!



Anyhow, Grace has snapped and is out for payback on both Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his secret criminal lover, Rex (Jonny Labey), after they attempted to kill her husband, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham).



Grace has Rex trapped on the Love Boat and is ready to KILL both him and Ste, unless Rex reveals who the mystery Blue is!



Meanwhile, Freddie is awake from his coma at Dee Valley Hospital.



But he has awoken to the shocking discovery that his wife Grace is ready to resort to a double murder!



Will Freddie go along with Grace's killer plan to get rid of Rex and Ste?

Could this be the end for Ste and Rex on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has her hands full with baby twins, Maria-Carmella and Maria-Gabriella.



So she's grateful when she receives some helping hands at home from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).



Meanwhile, Mercedes' fella Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is off watching a boxing match where he gets to know neighbour, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick), better.



How will Warren react when Donny admits that he had reservations about moving in next door to Warren and his family after the recent SHOCK shooting in the village?

The Twins Are Here! | Hollyoaks Full Episode Friday 12th July 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.