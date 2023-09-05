Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen reveal her GUILTY secret?

Mercedes McQueen has been keeping a guilty secret from her boyfriend.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is wracked with guilt about recent events. Will she tell her boyfriend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) the truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix is currently in hospital and tonight when his girlfriend Mercedes visits him he decides he needs to be open about all that has been going on for him recently.

Medic Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tells Felix that he really needs to speak to a professional about his issues but Felix is adamant the only person he needs to speak to right now is Mercedes.

With Mercedes by his hospital bed, Felix tells Mercedes he doesn’t want any more secrets between them.

Mercedes feels terrible as she has been keeping a HUGE and very guilty secret from Felix following last week’s events.

Just as Mercedes is about to open up about what she has done, she’s stopped in her tracks when Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) walks in.

Influencer Rayne wants Zoe (above) to take part in a live stream about her ex, Sam. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, manipulative Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) persuades Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) to take part in a live stream exposing her ex, Sam Chen-Williams’ (Matthew McGivern) toxic behaviour.

Rayne is hoping it will stop talent agent, Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) from working with Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and her family.

Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) tries to stop the livestream from going ahead but is soon left feeling red-faced.

Hunter McQueen (above) makes Zoe rethink her decision. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) questions Zoe and asks her if she is sure it is the right thing to do and soon Zoe is having major second thoughts.

She tells Rayne she’s going to pull out of the livestream.

Rayne is seething about Zoe’s U-Turn and blames Romeo for Zoe backing out before later taking her anger out on him!

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) have a marriage counselling session after work but Tom is worried when he realises they’ve not completed the task they were supposed to have done.

Tom and his wife Yazz have been going through a very rough patch recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at Hollyoaks High, the new headmaster, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) asks teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) to help him put a presentation together that night.

However, when Yazz shares an idea to help change the social curriculum, Carter is impressed with her suggestion and asks her to stay behind late to help put it together.

Has Yazz suddenly found herself a new project to keep her occupied?

