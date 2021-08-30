‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will Misbah Maalik reveal the truth to her family?

Misbah Maalik has been hiding some very big secrets in Hollyoaks.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) has got some big confessions to make but will she tell all in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

The Maalik family plan a family dinner as a softer approach to getting Misbah to tell the truth.

However Misbah is in major trouble with work. The doctor is sued for gross misconduct as an investigation begins.

Meanwhile, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) accidentally gets his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) in trouble when he shows her nursing colleague, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) a picture that could be used against Cleo in the investigation.

Will Peri feel compelled to report it?

Nurse Cleo McQueen could find herself in VERY big trouble. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Later on a downbeat Misbah confides in Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) about feeling that her life is out of control.

Shaq gives Misbah the boost she needs to confront Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Misbah Maalik opens up to Shaq. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) wants to put a regretful night behind her and move forward with her boyfriend Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

Verity even suggests that she and Sami should move out of the Maalik household.

However, a shock confession from Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) leads to a fiery confrontation and all hell breaking loose.

Theresa McQueen stirs up trouble. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and her girlfriend Peri haven’t really been on the same page recently.

Tonight an argument between them makes them begin to wonder whether they’re two worlds apart. Is there a future for their relationship?

Scott Drinkwell has some advice for Grace. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has some tough love for Grace Black (Tamara Wall) when he finds her feeling sorry for herself.

Scott convinces Grace that the best thing to do is find a new roommate and Grace soon settles on a man called Nate.

But who exactly is mystery man Nate?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm