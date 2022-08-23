Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Romeo Nightingale report his dad James to the police?

Romeo Nightingale (played by Owen Warner) is worried just how far his dad, James (Gregory Finnegan) will go to bring down village gangster, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the Channel 4/E4 soap, legal eagle James made a BIG decision which shocked his family and even led to his loyal ex-boyfriend, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), to turn his back on him.



But despite Norma's ruthless reputation as "The Undertaker", James is determined to reap revenge on her for previously getting him involved in dodgy doings that led to the death of a man...



However, Romeo fears that his dad's behaviour is spiralling out-of-control.



Romeo doesn't want to lose his dad all over again, after James ended-up living rough on the streets earlier this year.



So the lad reckons that the only way to help his dad is to hand him into the police!



But before Romeo can call 999, SOMEONE stops him in his tracks...

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is still reluctant to hear a bad word said against her boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes), even though all the warning signs are there.



It seems Vicky is the last to know that Joseph has cheated on her!



However, the teenager is left reeling when Joseph unexpectedly admits that he slept with someone else in the village...



And he'll do it again, unless Vicky starts giving him more attention and blocks a new chat buddy she has found online!



Will Vicky continue to be manipulated by the bad lad?

Will Vicky continue to be manipulated by bad boyfriend Joseph on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) attempts to adjust to life in the young offender prison.



The lad is still awaiting his fate, after being framed for the fatal stabbing of PC Saul Reeves by school bully, Joseph.



Meanwhile on the outside, DeMarcus's dad, Felix (Richard Blackwood), is still determined to find out what really happened on the day of the stabbing.



But has Felix hit a dead end?



Will DeMarcus continue to pay the price for a crime he didn't commit?

DeMarcus was framed for the knife crime by Joseph on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in the village, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) promises his mate, Sid Sumner (Billy Price), that he'll start doing weekly weigh-ins to keep track of his progress.



Sid is determined to help Imran, after discovering the truth about his eating disorder.



However, Imran is still battling his demons and finds a way to cheat the scales...

Hollyoaks airs weekdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4



Switch over to watch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4



Or stream the episodes first on All4

