‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Will Trish Minniver be going to Mexico?

Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) can’t wait to flee to Mexico with her man, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

Is she one step closer to Mexico in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Evil businessman Fergus makes it clear that his only priority is getting Trish to Mexico and suggests an agreement that might work for both him and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

But is time running out for sinister Fergus, who has been running an illegal surveillance camera stream, spying on young women in ‘Operation Bluebird.’

Will Trish be packing her suitcase for foreign climes or are things about to take another twist?

Evil businessman Fergus Collins is planning on doing a runner to Mexico. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, things get awkward for dream team, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) who have been running The Dog together.

Tony's wife and new mum, Diane (Alex Fletcher) was recently seen leaving the village to get help with her OCD.

Becky and Tony have been getting on just a little too well. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Diane broke the news to Tony, that she was taking their baby Eva away with with her and would come back to Hollyoaks when she was feeling strong enough.

She gave Tony instructions to focus on making the pub a success, however Becky has muscled in and been getting a little too close to Tony, having thrown herself into helping him out.

When Tony’s wife, Diane returns home, feelings heighten and events spiral.

Tony, Diane and Becky: three's a crowd! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, superstar Pearl Lomax (Dawn Hope) who has been running the Deveraux family, juggles a to-do-list that seems to get longer by the minute.

Pearl has been making herself very useful. Will she be sticking around? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, with Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) recovering so quickly from her recent mastectomy, the Devereauxs might not need Pearl’s help for much longer.

Will she be packing her bags or will she be keen to stay on in the village?

Nate Denby has been looking out for DeMarcus Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nate Denby (Chris Charles) who has been supportive to Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) has some good news for DeMarcus.

Nate offers DeMarcus a job but what exactly is involved and will DeMarcus be keen to take it?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm