Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Zain Rizwaan regain consciousness?

Zain Rizwaan is unconscious after having a stroke in Hollyoaks.

Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) remains in a critical condition following his dramatic collapse last week from a stroke. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is by his hospital bedside praying he is going to regain consciousness.

Earlier on there have been brewing tensions within the Maalik household.

New arrival Donny Clark (Louis Emerick), who was seen getting more than a little TOO CLOSE to Misbah, is attempting to bond with his son, Andre (David Anthony-Joshua).

However, Andre is too preoccupied, worried that his actions put Zain in serious harm following his stroke.

Tom Cunningham tries to comfort Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is also feeling guilty but Misbah has her own guilt to deal with and confesses to the family that she and Donny shared a KISS!

At the hospital, Misbah begs for forgiveness from Zain who lies unresponsive.

Is he going to pull through?

Misbah recently shared a kiss with newcomer, Donny! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), who is being brainwashed by twisted Carter Shepherd (David Ames), tries to impress his headteacher.

Carter has set Lucas up with a sex worker in order to prove he is ‘straight’, but the sex worker happens to be Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) who Carter has blackmailed.

Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tries to encourage Lucas to help out with the planned Pride event.

Hannah soon arrives to see Lucas but is horrified when she realies that Lucas is Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) son!

Carter has been brainwashing vulnerable young Lucas Hay (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hannah quickly works out what Carter’s agenda is and she urges Lucas to talk to his dad about his sexuality.

Will Lucas open up to Ste about how he’s feeling and what's been going on?

However, Carter’s sinister plans show no sign of stopping.

He angrily announces to Lucas that their plan to attack the Pride celebrations is now off and there’s a new one in place.

Carter tells Lucas they will be travelling to America instead to continue their ‘studies.’

Grace Black and Freddie are plotting to get their hands on Fraser's hidden fortune. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) try and work out which map can lead them to Fraser Black’s (Jesse Birdsall) hidden fortune.

Fraser was shot dead by his step-son Freddie back in 2014.

Tonight Freddie thinks he’s found a clue to the map’s whereabouts when he’s in the Loft.

Freddie uses a burner phone and reports back to Grace, currently in prison, to tell her that the cash is in the nightclub!

Are secret accomplices Grace and Freddie about to find themselves a fortune?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4