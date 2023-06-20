Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Zoe Anderson go through with her termination?

Zoe Anderson has a huge decision to make in Hollyoaks.

Pregnant Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is in turmoil over her termination decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Her ex, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern), and father of her baby, is worried when he comes across Zoe sat by the river.

Zoe is in an emotional state and not sure what to do with her termination appointment set for later that day.

Sam has been piling the pressure onto his ex, Zoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Suspended police officer, Sam, apologises for making things so much worse for Zoe, and tells her that even though deep down a termination is what she wants, she is still grieving a loss.

Is Zoe going to go ahead with her appointment?

Elsewhere, Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) tells her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), that she’ll have the house to herself later and arranges for him to come over.

Ella Richardson thinks that Warren Fox could be her biological father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) walks out of the garage and hears Charlie, Shing Lin, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) chatting, he overhears Ella confessing that she thinks Warren could be her biological dad!

Later on Charlie takes flowers around to his ex Ella’s house to try and cheer her up.

However, trouble is brewing when Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) shows Shing Lin a picture of Charlie together with Ella.

Should Shing Lin be worried and are Ella and Charlie going to rekindle their relationship behind Shing Lin’s back?

Joel Dexter's health takes a worrying turn in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is helping Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) with her training in preparation for her reapplying for the fire service.

He’s given food for thought when Leela tells him he should apply with her!

However things take a worrying turn when Joel is suddenly overcome with fatigue.

He tries to brush it off and carry on but there’s alarm when he suddenly collapses!

What is wrong with Joel?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4