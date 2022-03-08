‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Zara Morgan goes head to head with Tony

Zara Morgan goes head to head with Tony Hutchinson.

Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) puts Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) on the spot in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After chatting to her nephew, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) in yesterday’s episode, Zara has decided she wants to go for the new council vacancy.

However, there’s just one problem. Her friend and neighbour, Tony has decided he also wants the role.

Tonight, a cocky Tony who is currently running The Dog, doubts that Zara is in with a chance going up against him.

However he’s seriously underestimating his rival!

Zara has a trick up her sleeve to give her an edge.

She challenges Tony to a public debate. Who is going to impress and who will be left floundering?

Former drug-dealer Sid was given a very difficult ultimatum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, there’s some heartbreaking news for Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) when her mum, Honour (Vera Chok) tells her that she won’t be able to attend the qualifiers.

And there’s more conflict brewing in the Chen-Williams household when Serena’s sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) continues to doubt her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Yesterday Sid was put in a terrible situation when Clara, a customer from his drug dealing past, appeared on the scene and gave Sid a very difficult ultimatum.

Lizzie Chen-Williams has now got serious concerns about Sid. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lizzie is far from happy as revelations from Sid’s dodgy past begin to surface.

Tonight however, she gets some advice from Sid’s friend and confidante, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who was also groomed into drug dealing but has been on the straight and narrow for a long time now.

Can Juliet change Lizzie’s mind and convince her that Sid is a good guy?

Warren has been trying to mask his serious health issues. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, despite the constant warnings from his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) throws himself into a gruelling fitness regime.

Warren was left fighting for his life just weeks ago after being deliberately run over by his nemesis, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

Ever since then, Warren has been battling to regain his hard-man status.

Tonight, and feeling that he still has lots to prove, he makes a life-threatening decision to sign up for the Dee Valley Fight League!

Goldie McQueen wants to get the upper-hand with Cindy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, the bitter wedding feud continues when Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) overhears Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) plan for a venue. Goldie wastes no time in seizing the opportunity to bite back.

What ammunition has Goldie got up her sleeve this time?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm