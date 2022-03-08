‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Zara Morgan to get arrested?

Zara Morgan (left) is in trouble with the law.

Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is in big trouble in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Lisa Hunter (Gemma Atkinson) made a surprise return to Hollyoaks. Tonight, Lisa, who hung out with Zara during their travels in Thailand, has a proposition for Zara.

Lisa Hunter (right) with Zara Morgan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However there’s big trouble brewing when a protest at a local museum turns sour and Zara soon finds herself in trouble with the law.

Zara finds herself in a bad situation with Lisa. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is out for revenge.

Yesterday, Warren was horrified and things quickly turned violent, when he was confronted by a masked attacker.

Warren is convinced his enemy, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) was behind the attack.

Tonight, Warren is on a mission to take drastic action. He heads over to the Chen-Williams’s flat to have it out.

However, a surprising revelation stops Warren in his tracks.

Warren Fox wants payback. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Warren has a demand for his nemesis, Ethan, who not long ago was seen killing his girlfriend, Maya (Ky Discala).

Ethan then blackmailed Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) into helping him dispose of Maya’s body in the woods.

Ethan Williams (left) with his policeman nephew, Sam Chen-Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is searching the village for Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) after things got steamy between her and Joel yesterday.

Cleo and Joel shared a passionate kiss. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) demands answers and wants to know what’s going on with Joel and Cleo.

Priest Joel admits to Maxine that he will always love Cleo.

Will he open up and tell Cleo exactly what he’s feeling? And does she feel the same way about him?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm