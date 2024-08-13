Hollyoaks spoilers: Zoe Anderson is terrified her baby won’t survive!

Zoe Anderson is terrified she's going to lose her baby in Hollyoaks.

Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is in a panic in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Zoe, who is pregnant with Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) baby, was scared when her waters broke three months early and she went into premature labour.

Zoe was rushed to hospital and gave birth to a baby boy but tonight she is terrified her little one is not going to survive.

Jeremy is quick to place the blame on his mother, Martha. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is alarmed when she finds the bathroom in the flat completely flooded.

Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) immediately points the finger of blame at his mother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) who he claims is suffering with dementia.

Jeremy soon uses the flooding "accident" as a reason to take Martha back to the care home, saying it's not safe and too disruptive for her to be living with them.

However, Sienna has other ideas and says she wants Martha, her grandmother, to stay put.

Sienna with her grandmother, Martha Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) goes to see Zoe wanting to know where the two of them stand.

Kitty was shocked and the game was up in yesterday’s episode when detective Zoe said has rumbled her fake identity. Is Kitty about to reveal all in a written confession?

John Paul is increasingly worried about Cleo (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is worried that Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) eating disorder is back.

When Cleo agrees to join the new menu launch for Casa McQueen, her controlling boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) makes a comment about her not over indulging in food.

Later on when Abe arrives at Casa McQueen he stuns her by suggesting the two of them should start trying for a baby!

How will Cleo react and is her health about to take a turn for the worse?

