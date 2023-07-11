Home and Away spoilers: A face from the past threatens Remi Carter's future!

Remi Carter is in trouble with his band mates in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

He's called an urgent band meeting, unware of the tension between Kirby and Theo. And he confides in Bree that he's hired a violinist to play with them at the Battle of the Bands - without consulting the others.

Hmm, we're not sure how well that's going to go down!

Remi and Bree are loved up (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

When Eden finds out the violinist is Mercedes DaSilva, she hits the roof! She's a face from Lyrik's past, and she's bewildered about how Remi could ever trust her again!

Meanwhile, smitten Bree is in romantic bliss with Remi. She's convinced that just because they don't have much in common, it doesn't mean there will be problems between them.

They just have to respect each other's interests and enjoy one another's company.

After all, they've ironed out problems before and things are going really well. Why should it go wrong now?

Right?

But just as it seems things are going well, gorgeous rock chick Mercedes arrives, straight into a warm embrace with Remi...

Awks!

Will Mali and Rose get the chance to talk? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Kirby's still reeling after breaking up with Theo. She drowns her sorrows with Rose and lashes out with Mali when he comes over.

It's not even his fault!

Has she ruined Rose and Mali's reunion before it's even started?

But things look more hopeful for the pair when Mali helps Rose get a drunken Kirby home and they get a chance to talk...

Home and Away continues on Monday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.