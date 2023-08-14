Home and Away spoilers: Alf Stewart vs Stunning Organics!
Airs Tuesday 22 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) wants to see justice served after his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) was almost killed by the Stunning Organics bomb on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While Roo remains in a critical condition in a hospital in the city, it appears it is business-as-usual for the corrupt cosmetics company, which now has a new CEO.
Stunning Organics is attempting to do damage control after the bomb explosion, by inviting former brand ambassador, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), to be a special guest at their press conference.
Marilyn has no intention of accepting $25,000 bribe money from the company after everything that has happened.
But Alf has other ideas and reckons Marilyn should still make an appearance.
As Marilyn is welcomed to the stage to make a speech, she unexpectedly welcomes Alf to join her.
And Summer Bay's grumpiest resident wastes no time in confronting the shocked CEO and exposing the corrupt company in front of a packed room of media!
Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) is starting to reconnect with his sister, Tegan Osbourne (Sophia Forrest).
Tegan's identity has checked out and she shares her experience of being abandoned as a child.
Andrew and Tegan have spent far too long apart.
But maybe they can start making-up for lost time now?
However, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), start to worry that things are moving too fast.
Especially when Tegan talks about starting a new life with Andrew away from Summer Bay...
Because of the developments at the Morgan house, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) drops the ball on preparations for Lyrik's studio recording session.
Theo's keyboard playing girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), hasn't had time either as she's been busy with the Stunning Organics scandal.
With crunch time approaching, things soon get tense between the couple in the studio...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
