Home and Away spoilers: Leah gets ARRESTED for vandalism!

Kirby Aramoana's (played by Angelina Thomson) protest against the advertising agency leads to a SHOCK arrest on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) receives a complaint and is called to put a STOP to the demonstration.



However, Kirby and her friends from the Diner don't take kindly to the Police attempt to shut them down.



Freedom of speech!



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) run into trouble with one of Rose's back-up officers.



So, feisty Leah goes one step further and spray paints all over one of the advertising agency's vans!



Leah's husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), and her nephew, Leo Poulous (Matt Evans), are alarmed as Leah is ARRESTED for vandalism!

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is all mixed-up after THAT kiss with her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Cash is cryptic and refuses to commit when Eden asks him if they have a future together.



The copper is still determined to protect Eden from the looming threat of Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) who is still on the loose after attacking both Cash and her ex-therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



Despite Tim naming Nerida as the attacker, Cash wants Detective Townsend (Craig Hall) to still publicly maintain that HE is still the prime suspect!

It seems Cash has a SECRET plan to trap Nerida.



However, things may not go quite as planned...

