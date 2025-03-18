Home and Away spoilers: Leah gets ARRESTED for vandalism!
Airs Tuesday 25 March 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Kirby Aramoana's (played by Angelina Thomson) protest against the advertising agency leads to a SHOCK arrest on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) receives a complaint and is called to put a STOP to the demonstration.
However, Kirby and her friends from the Diner don't take kindly to the Police attempt to shut them down.
Freedom of speech!
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) run into trouble with one of Rose's back-up officers.
So, feisty Leah goes one step further and spray paints all over one of the advertising agency's vans!
Leah's husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), and her nephew, Leo Poulous (Matt Evans), are alarmed as Leah is ARRESTED for vandalism!
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is all mixed-up after THAT kiss with her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Cash is cryptic and refuses to commit when Eden asks him if they have a future together.
The copper is still determined to protect Eden from the looming threat of Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) who is still on the loose after attacking both Cash and her ex-therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Despite Tim naming Nerida as the attacker, Cash wants Detective Townsend (Craig Hall) to still publicly maintain that HE is still the prime suspect!
It seems Cash has a SECRET plan to trap Nerida.
However, things may not go quite as planned...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Will Eden confess to her SECRET kiss with Cash?
Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Eden share a surprise kiss with?