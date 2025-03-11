Home and Away spoilers: Alf's beloved Bait Shop is back OPEN for business!

The doors are open for business at Alf's all-new Bait Shop on Home and Away!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) almost got put out of business when the greedy landlord raised the rent on his Bait Shop business on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Luckily, Alf's family and friends have come to the rescue by relocating and rebuilding the Bait Shop at the Summer Bay Caravan Park!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it's time for the grand re-opening of the Bait Shop.



Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), plays a prank on him and claims the rebuild project has run into trouble with the Council and has been delayed.



However, when grumpy Alf storms off to investigate, he is surprised to discover the Bait Shop is already back open for business!



Hooray!



There's a happy celebration as Alf gets nostalgic and toasts the community spirit of Summer Bay!

Friends including Justin Morgan and John Palmer helped bring the ALL-NEW Bait Shop to life on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alarm bells ring when Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) catches Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall) in Tim Russell's (George Pullar) hospital room!



Has Nerida come to finish the job after failing to KILL her former therapist Tim the first time around?



Abigail stands her ground and warns Nerida to get lost!



However, Nerida issues a chilling warning for both Abigail and her older sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), to watch their backs...



Meanwhile, copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is the only one who really knows what happened on the night of Tim's attack.



Cash confronts Nerida and lies that he has CCTV footage proving that she was Tim's assailant.



However, in a SHOCK turn of events, Cash strikes a deal with unhinged Nerida...



WHY does Cash agree to take the blame for a crime he didn't commit?

Nerida sneaks into Tim's hospital room on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Nerida attempt to murder Tim while he lies in a coma on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5