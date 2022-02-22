'Home and Away' spoilers: Ari Parata PROPOSES to Mia!

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) is ready to take the next step and pop the question to his girlfriend, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's been so much drama going on, surrounding the return of Mia's daughter, Chloe's (Sam Barrett) long-lost dad, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny), that there just hasn't been a good time for Ari to spring his surprise.



Ari reveals his secret plans to Chloe, who is thrilled at the news.



With the help of Chloe, his brother Tane (Ethan Browne) and nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Ari arranges a backyard celebration at the Parata house.



Mia has no idea why she's getting all dressed-up for the occasion.



But it's not long before all is revealed, when Ari gets down on one knee and asks that all-important question!



Will Mia say, "YES!"

Logan wants his own space on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is stunned and confused by her boyfriend, Logan Bennett's (Harley Bonner) decision to move out of the apartment.



He only moved in five minutes ago!



Mackenzie confronts Logan about his sudden decision.



Does it have anything to do with Mackenzie's apartment mate, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) giving him such a hard time?



Yes... and no.



Mackenzie and Logan get into a heated discussion at Salt over what has happened.



Will Mackenzie find out the REAL reason that Logan doesn't want to live in a shared apartment?

Dean finally hits the waves again on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has been afraid that he'll never surf again, after being left badly injured in a car crash last year.



But with the help of doctor Logan, surfer dude Dean has been regaining his balance and confidence out in the water.



Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and his sister, Mackenzie fear the worst when they see him down on the beach armed with a surf board.



Is he crazy? He could get hurt!



However, Logan convinces the ladies to watch on as Dean takes to the water.



It's the moment of truth for Dean as he prepares to ride the waves...

Alf prays for Martha on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha Stewart's (Belinda Giblin) life is still hanging in the balance while she awaits a kidney transplant in hospital.



Martha's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) is struggling with the big decision of whether or not to donate a kidney.



Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) doesn't want to pressure her either way.



But with time running out, Alf slips into the hospital chapel and has a quiet word with God to help save his wife, Martha...

