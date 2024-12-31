Home and Away spoilers: Bree accuses Levi of sabotage!
Airs Wednesday 8 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Doctor Bree Cameron's (played by Juliet Godwin) professional reputation is on the line after Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) near-death experience in hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Bree froze with fear when Alf started to crash in hospital after having a heart attack.
Alf's family and friends want some answers, while fellow doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), has filed an official complaint to the hospital board against Bree...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree gets the telephone call that she has been dreading...
She has been SUSPENDED from her job at Northern Districts Hospital following a further investigation!
It's not long before angry Bree is on the warpath.
She storms into Salt where she accuses Levi of trying to undermine her authority and SABOTAGE her career!
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is furious with his ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).
He believes Eden has convinced Michelle Bowden (Mercy Cornwall) not to stick around in Summer Bay.
Donor recipient Michelle's presence will only serve as a constant reminder that Cash's sister, Felicity, is DEAD.
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) attempts to play peacekeeper and convinces Cash that he can't hold onto Michelle forever.
Letting Michelle leave might bring grieving Cash one step closer to letting Felicity go too?
Can Cash bring himself to say goodbye to Michelle?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), remain at odds.
Justin is not happy that Leah jumped to the conclusion that he was having an affair with his former garage customer, Claudia Salini.
Leah now realises she misjudged Justin's actions after he became Claudia's designated driver following her car accident.
Leah is ready to apologise.
However, Justin may not be quite so quick to forgive and forget...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
