Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron discovers a SECRET!

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has had her suspicions that Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden) has her sights set on Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But Bree's boyfriend, Remi, has kept assuring her that she has nothing to worry about.



Of course, Bree still doesn't know what REALLY happened on the night Remi and Mercedes were alone together in the recording studio...

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi attempts to do some damage control and tries to convince Mercedes to return to the studio and help Lyrik finish their album recording session.



Remi makes things very clear.

He is in love with girlfriend, Bree.



So if Mercedes comes back to record with them, it has to be for the band and not him.



Meanwhile, Bree vowed to stay away from the recording studio and leave Remi and the band to do their thing.



But when curiosity gets the better of Bree, she arrives at the studio and accidentally overhears something she shouldn't have...

Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) and his sister, Tegan Osbourne (Sophia Forrest), have another session with the social worker.



Tegan is keen to talk to Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), again about Andrew's future.



Tegan is still keen for her younger brother to come and live with her.



But Justin can't come around to the thought of letting Andrew leave Summer Bay.



While Justin argues about all the reasons why Andrew should stay put, Leah finds herself caught in the middle.



However, everyone agrees that Andrew has the ultimate vote and should have a say in his future.



As Andrew and Tegan sit down for dinner at the Morgan house with Justin and Leah, he reveals his decision...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5