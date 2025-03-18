Home and Away spoilers: Abigail announces a SURPRISE decision!
Airs Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) are sticking together on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Abigail's big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), did not react well when he discovered his younger sibling and Mali had begun a secret romance!
Levi believes recovering drug addict Abigail is still in a vulnerable state and isn't in the right headspace for a new relationship.
However, Mali and Abigail both disagree.
Mali has now moved to the Caravan Park to escape the heat from former housemate Levi, who has already asked the surf shop boss to end things with Abigail.
Things are awkward when the new couple run into Levi, who makes it clear that his feelings about their relationship have not changed.
Fed-up with living under the watchful eye of her big brother, Abigail announces that she will be moving out of the farmhouse and into the Caravan Park with Mali!
Uh-oh, this could mean more Fowler family fireworks!
News has spread around Summer Bay that patient Tim Russell (George Pullar) has woken from his coma at Northern Districts Hospital.
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) praises his doctor girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), for her quick-thinking actions which saved Tim's life after he was attacked by his vengeful ex-patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall).
But just when it looks like everything is back on track for Bree and Remi, she gets a phone call from work that distracts her.
Will Bree reveal to Remi what is going on?
