Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Bree Cameron is in for a surprise when her husband Jacob arrives... and takes an instant dislike to Remi on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has formed a nice friendship with local rocker, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi previously had romantic designs on Bree... until he discovered that the hospital doctor is a married woman!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi joins Bree for breakfast at Salt.



But their warm, friendly banter is interrupted by the unannounced arrival of Bree's husband, Jacob (Alex Williams, from Aussie TV drama series, The Heights and Playing For Keeps)...



While Bree is happy to be reunited with her husband, Jacob appears to take an instant dislike to Remi.



Alone at their hotel room, Jacob interrogates Bree about her connection with Remi.



Jacob accuses Bree of cheating on him with Remi and holds her arms in a threatening grip...



Is Bree in danger from her angry, jealous husband?

Remi gets a bad vibe about Bree's husband Jacob on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Word soon gets around Summer Bay that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) are officially engaged!



At Salt, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) gets pops open the champagne to celebrate co-manager Felicity's romantic news.



However, as folks start questioning the newly engaged couple about their plans for the future, it all becomes too much for Felicity who pulls a disappearing act!



Is Felicity regretting her decision to say, "Yes!"

Is Felicity having second thoughts about her engagement on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) begrudgingly accepts help from Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after her accident on the lighthouse path.



She's not at all happy having to accept help from the man she is romantically falling for.



And Eden still feels betrayed by her band mate, Remi, who spilled the beans to Cash about Eden's true feelings.



At Northern District Hospital, Eden finally decides to confess ALL to Cash.



How will the Summer Bay copper react when he realises Eden is hoping for some kind of relationship commitment from him?

Whoops! Eden is left a bit worse for wear after an unfortunate accident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5