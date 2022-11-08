Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron gets a SURPRISE visitor!
Airs Tuesday 15 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has formed a nice friendship with local rocker, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi previously had romantic designs on Bree... until he discovered that the hospital doctor is a married woman!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi joins Bree for breakfast at Salt.
But their warm, friendly banter is interrupted by the unannounced arrival of Bree's husband, Jacob (Alex Williams, from Aussie TV drama series, The Heights and Playing For Keeps)...
While Bree is happy to be reunited with her husband, Jacob appears to take an instant dislike to Remi.
Alone at their hotel room, Jacob interrogates Bree about her connection with Remi.
Jacob accuses Bree of cheating on him with Remi and holds her arms in a threatening grip...
Is Bree in danger from her angry, jealous husband?
Word soon gets around Summer Bay that Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) are officially engaged!
At Salt, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) gets pops open the champagne to celebrate co-manager Felicity's romantic news.
However, as folks start questioning the newly engaged couple about their plans for the future, it all becomes too much for Felicity who pulls a disappearing act!
Is Felicity regretting her decision to say, "Yes!"
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) begrudgingly accepts help from Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after her accident on the lighthouse path.
She's not at all happy having to accept help from the man she is romantically falling for.
And Eden still feels betrayed by her band mate, Remi, who spilled the beans to Cash about Eden's true feelings.
At Northern District Hospital, Eden finally decides to confess ALL to Cash.
How will the Summer Bay copper react when he realises Eden is hoping for some kind of relationship commitment from him?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
