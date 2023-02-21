Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron is held HOSTAGE by Jacob...

Bree Cameron gets an unpleasant surprise when her violent husband Jacob returns to Summer Bay on Home and Away...

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has finally decided to go public with secret lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hospital doctor Bree and rocker Remi can't keep their eyes off each other.



Summer Bay's newest couple start turning heads when word gets around about their relationship.



Unfortunately, not everyone is happy about their new romance...



Bree and Remi are unaware that her violent husband, Jacob (Alex Williams), has returned to town and has been secretly watching them from the shadows!



Bree's in for a SCARE when Jacob unexpectedly barges his way into her motel room while she's alone...



Jacob has been thrown into a dangerous spin by the discovery of Bree's affair with Remy.



And now he's out for REVENGE!



As Jacob holds Bree hostage, will Remi find out what's going on before it's too late?

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is in the bad books after interfering in her brother Xander's (Luke Van Os) relationship with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



Xander feels caught-in-the-middle and just wants the two women in his life to get along.



So Rose attempts to put her suspicions about Stacey aside and approaches the local gym trainer to make amends.



However, has Rose already pushed things too far by constantly questioning Stacey's loyalty to Xander?

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gets his first taste of online fandom.



Lyrik have recently been blowing-up lately and the fans are taking notice.



Especially of the band's cute lead singer-songwriter, Theo!



But is it just harmless online adoration?



Or should Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) be worried?

