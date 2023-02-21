Home and Away spoilers: Bree Cameron is held HOSTAGE by Jacob...
Airs Monday 27 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has finally decided to go public with secret lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Hospital doctor Bree and rocker Remi can't keep their eyes off each other.
Summer Bay's newest couple start turning heads when word gets around about their relationship.
Unfortunately, not everyone is happy about their new romance...
Bree and Remi are unaware that her violent husband, Jacob (Alex Williams), has returned to town and has been secretly watching them from the shadows!
Bree's in for a SCARE when Jacob unexpectedly barges his way into her motel room while she's alone...
Jacob has been thrown into a dangerous spin by the discovery of Bree's affair with Remy.
And now he's out for REVENGE!
As Jacob holds Bree hostage, will Remi find out what's going on before it's too late?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is in the bad books after interfering in her brother Xander's (Luke Van Os) relationship with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).
Xander feels caught-in-the-middle and just wants the two women in his life to get along.
So Rose attempts to put her suspicions about Stacey aside and approaches the local gym trainer to make amends.
However, has Rose already pushed things too far by constantly questioning Stacey's loyalty to Xander?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) gets his first taste of online fandom.
Lyrik have recently been blowing-up lately and the fans are taking notice.
Especially of the band's cute lead singer-songwriter, Theo!
But is it just harmless online adoration?
Or should Theo's girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) be worried?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.