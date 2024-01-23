Home and Away spoilers: Bree meets Remi's parents!

Will Bree make the right impression when boyfriend Remi introduces her to his parents on Home and Away?

It's time for Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) to meet the parents on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bree's boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), is ready to introduce her to his parents, Graham (Brian Meegan) and Nicola (Kate Raison, who previously played killer Finn Kelly's estranged mum Claudia on Neighbours).



Graham and Nicola are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a fancy party at their luxury home.



All is going well, until Nicola asks how Bree first got together with her rock 'n roller son.



Bree realises that Remi must not have told his parents the terrible truth about her violent and now DEAD husband, Jacob.



How will Remi's parents react if they discover that both Bree and him almost died at the hands of nasty Jacob?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Things are still frosty between Salt business partners, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Felicity feels betrayed by Mackenzie, who has let Felicity's now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), move into her place.



Felicity's temper gets the better of her and she publicly announces to the whole bar/restaurant that all meals will be FREE on the house!



Mackenzie tries to diffuse the chaos.



But Felicity is not done and spitefully bails on the rest of the working day, helping herself to some cash from the till!



Will Felicity's bad behaviour just make the situation between her and Tane even worse?

Felicity clashes with Mackenzie at Salt on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) remains worried about what the future holds for her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



The copper is still suspended from his job and seems to have a lack of purpose lately.



Cash's colleague, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) suggests he could put in a request to have his suspension review fast-tracked.



Is it time for Cash to get back on the beat?

Eden supports Cash whose Police career is still on the line on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5