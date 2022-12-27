Home and Away spoilers: Can Cash Newman rescue Marilyn from Heather's clutches?

Cash Newman arrives on the scene... but is the copper too late to save Marilyn from her deranged daughter Heather on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and his Police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) begin to suspect that Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) may be dangerous on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



As the Aussie soap returns after a six-week break for Christmas, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) becomes worried on the whereabouts of his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), and family friends.



Justin is afraid that unhinged Heather may somehow be involved and takes his suspicions to Cash and Rose at the Police Station.



After doing some detective work, Cash and Rose make a SHOCK discovery that leads them to believe Heather may be capable of MURDER...

Heather is determined to make Marilyn pay for her past sins as Home and Away returns to Channel 5. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Heather is still holding her long-lost mum, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Leah Patterson hostage out at a countryside manor.



Heather is determined to punish Marilyn for abandoning her all those years ago.



But things aren't looking good for Alf, who struggles to breathe after having his drink spiked...



However, it sounds like help is on the way as Police sirens are heard!



But as Cash and Rose arrive on the scene and discover the SHOCK hostage situation, Heather drags a terrified Marilyn up onto the roof of the house.



As Cash gives chase, there's a desperate stand-off on the rooftop.



Suddenly, SOMEONE slips and falls off the ledge...

Cash and Rose are shocked to discover what Heather has been up to on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in Summer Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are giddy over the news that they are expecting a baby.



But after a phone call to his mum, Karen, both Dean and Ziggy realise just how unprepared they are to become parents.

Are Ziggy and Dean ready to become parents on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5