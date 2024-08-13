Home and Away spoilers: Can Dana ESCAPE?

There's DANGER for Dana when she tries to flee from kidnapper Chase on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) is trapped alone in a locked shipping container out in the middle-of-nowhere on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Dana was kidnapped by con woman Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) and her criminal accomplice, Chase (Joshua Mehmet), when she got too close to exposing their money scam.



While Dana's nearest and dearest remain unaware of her plight, she realises she may not make it out alive unless she turns the tables on her captors...



When Chase returns to check the shipping container, Dana finds a way to fight back against him and then makes a run for it!



With Chase in hot pursuit, will Dana manage to escape before he catches her?

Dana is in danger from Chase on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in the Bay, Dana's boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), starts to suspect that Bronte is lying to him.



Bronte claims that Dana suddenly decided to go away to a silent retreat for a few days.



So she is unreachable by phone!



Xander and Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), find it odd that she didn't mention where she was going.



WHY would Dana tell Bronte, when it's become clear that Dana doesn't trust her at all?



After hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) discovers there are NO medical records on file for "terminally-ill" Bronte, Dana's friends finally start to realise she was right about con woman Bronte all along...



With time running out, Bronte makes plans to take the $50,000 from Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and run for it!



Will Bronte get away with her scam before it's too late to stop her?

