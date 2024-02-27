Home and Away spoilers: Can Eden ESCAPE from the kidnappers?

Will Eden manage to make a run for it before it's too late on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) must think fast on her feet if she wants to stay ALIVE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Eden has been kidnapped by Wes (Josh McConville) and his brother Mickey (Travis Jeffery), after accidentally witnessing them digging a shallow grave to bury a lifeless Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) in!



After sorting the situation with Remi, who was knocked off his motorbike during the hit-and-run, Wes is ready to "take care" of eyewitness Eden...



Eden desperately tries to appeal to Mickey, whose guilty conscience has started to get the better of him.



He doesn't want to be sent to prison for a DOUBLE crime!



Suddenly a scuffle breaks-out between the brothers, giving Eden the chance make a run for it!

But will she manage to get far, with wicked Wes on her trail...

Meanwhile, there's a shock EMERGENCY at Northern District Hospital.

Remi has been rushed into the hospital after being found lying roadside!



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is alarmed to discover her boyfriend is barely still breathing...



Remi is wheeled in for surgery.



As Bree takes action to try and save Remi's life, visiting doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) involves himself in the case.



Bree wants time to do a proper assessment.



However, flashy city doc Levi is determined to perform a risky procedure there and then, which he believes will save Levi's life.



But when Levi remains unconscious, Bree SNAPS and loses her cool with Levi...



The procedure was reckless and unnecessary.



If something happens to Remi now, it will be Levi's fault...

