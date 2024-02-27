Home and Away spoilers: Can Eden ESCAPE from the kidnappers?
Airs Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) must think fast on her feet if she wants to stay ALIVE on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eden has been kidnapped by Wes (Josh McConville) and his brother Mickey (Travis Jeffery), after accidentally witnessing them digging a shallow grave to bury a lifeless Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) in!
After sorting the situation with Remi, who was knocked off his motorbike during the hit-and-run, Wes is ready to "take care" of eyewitness Eden...
Eden desperately tries to appeal to Mickey, whose guilty conscience has started to get the better of him.
He doesn't want to be sent to prison for a DOUBLE crime!
Suddenly a scuffle breaks-out between the brothers, giving Eden the chance make a run for it!
But will she manage to get far, with wicked Wes on her trail...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, there's a shock EMERGENCY at Northern District Hospital.
Remi has been rushed into the hospital after being found lying roadside!
Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is alarmed to discover her boyfriend is barely still breathing...
Remi is wheeled in for surgery.
As Bree takes action to try and save Remi's life, visiting doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) involves himself in the case.
Bree wants time to do a proper assessment.
However, flashy city doc Levi is determined to perform a risky procedure there and then, which he believes will save Levi's life.
But when Levi remains unconscious, Bree SNAPS and loses her cool with Levi...
The procedure was reckless and unnecessary.
If something happens to Remi now, it will be Levi's fault...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.