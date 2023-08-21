Home and Away spoilers: Can Remi Carter SAVE the recording session?

Will Remi Carter convince Mercedes to help finish the band's recording session on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) has some serious damage control to do on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's all been a bit awkward in the aftermath of Remi rejecting Mercedes Da Silva (Amali Golden), after she tried to kiss him in the recording studio.



Now it looks like Mercedes is going to be a no-show for Lyrik's next studio session.



And it's supposed to be happening in just a few hours!



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) corners bandmate Remi, demanding to know WHAT is going on.

Remi is going to have some serious explaining to do for the rest of Lyrik if Mercedes doesn't arrive for rehearsal.



It's Remi's mess... so he had better fix it!



But after what happened between them at the studio, will Remi be able to convince Mercedes to return for the sake of the band?

Remi has a BIG favour to ask of Mercedes on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still feeling miffed about John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).

Why haven't her ex-husband and long-time friend come clean and revealed they are now an item?



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reckons Marilyn should tell John and Irene how she feels.



Alf decides to have a word with John too about his behaviour.



John is overwhelmed with guilt when he realises Marilyn has got totally wound-up over Irene's prank.

Will he come clean and admit the truth about their new "romance"?

Alf has a stern word with John on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is troubled by the growing connection between Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) and his long-lost sister, Tegan Osbourne (Sophia Forrest).



Tegan wants Andrew to leave Summer Bay to come and live with her.



But Justin is still unsure that's the right move for Andrew.



After all, look what happened when they previously let the teenager leave town with his so-called "mum", Margot Dafoe!



Could Alf have some words of wisdom that might help change Justin's mind about letting Andrew go?

Alf has some words of advice for Justin on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5