Home and Away spoilers: Cash becomes a PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR!

Can Cash help Roo solve the mystery at the Surf Club on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has plenty of extra time on his hands now that he has QUIT his job on Home and Away!



So the now ex-copper is intrigued when he hears from Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) about the MYSTERY donation of $30,000 gifted to the Surf Club.



Rose is feeling under pressure with the extra responsibilities of her new job promotion.



So she doesn't have time to fully investigate the Surf Club drama.



But Cash does!



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to get to the bottom of WHO donated the money to the struggling Surf Club.



So she's happy when Cash approaches and offers to help Roo solve the mystery!



It looks like private Investigator Cash Newman is officially on the case!

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is determined to support his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who has now ended things with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



But is Mackenzie about to get in the middle of ANOTHER relationship?



Rose is not impressed when she wants to catch-up with boyfriend Mali, but finds him by Mackenzie's side at every turn!



Unaware of what happened between Mackenzie and Levi, Rose questions Mali about why he's suddenly being so protective of Mackenzie?



But she leaves the scene frustrated when Mali refuses to reveal any further information.



Will Rose start to get annoyed that she's no longer Mali's first priority?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) knows he's supposed to be giving Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) some space.



But still, he can't resist showing-up at the Diner, hoping to run into Leah while she's working.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) puts her foot down and tells Justin he can't keep hanging around the place waiting for Leah.



She'll meet-up with again when she's ready.



But Justin doesn't heed Irene's warning and decides to go looking for at the Stewart house instead.



Is Justin in danger of messing things up between him and Leah?

