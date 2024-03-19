Home and Away spoilers: Cash becomes a PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR!
Airs Tuesday 26 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has plenty of extra time on his hands now that he has QUIT his job on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So the now ex-copper is intrigued when he hears from Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) about the MYSTERY donation of $30,000 gifted to the Surf Club.
Rose is feeling under pressure with the extra responsibilities of her new job promotion.
So she doesn't have time to fully investigate the Surf Club drama.
But Cash does!
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to get to the bottom of WHO donated the money to the struggling Surf Club.
So she's happy when Cash approaches and offers to help Roo solve the mystery!
It looks like private Investigator Cash Newman is officially on the case!
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is determined to support his housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who has now ended things with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).
But is Mackenzie about to get in the middle of ANOTHER relationship?
Rose is not impressed when she wants to catch-up with boyfriend Mali, but finds him by Mackenzie's side at every turn!
Unaware of what happened between Mackenzie and Levi, Rose questions Mali about why he's suddenly being so protective of Mackenzie?
But she leaves the scene frustrated when Mali refuses to reveal any further information.
Will Rose start to get annoyed that she's no longer Mali's first priority?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) knows he's supposed to be giving Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) some space.
But still, he can't resist showing-up at the Diner, hoping to run into Leah while she's working.
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) puts her foot down and tells Justin he can't keep hanging around the place waiting for Leah.
She'll meet-up with again when she's ready.
But Justin doesn't heed Irene's warning and decides to go looking for at the Stewart house instead.
Is Justin in danger of messing things up between him and Leah?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.