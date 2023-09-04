Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman confronts Felicity's attacker...

Can Cash Newman keep his cool while interviewing the man who sexually assaulted his sister Felicity on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has been waiting a long time to confront the man who sexually assaulted his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, that moment arrives after suspect Jeremy Holding (James Dyke) is brought into the Police Station for questioning.



Jeremy was caught-on-camera, after he went to collect the blackmail money from his victim, Felicity.



Jeremy attempts to play down his connection to sexual assault and blackmail.



But evidence on Jeremy's phone proves otherwise...



Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is concerned he should take a break because of his close connection to the case.



However, Cash is confident he can keep a professional cool as he questions Jeremy.



But will Jeremy's cocky attitude push Cash too far?



Will Felicity's attacker push Cash too far on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It looks like Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has some BIG explaining to do!



Mali's mum has seen a photo of him and girlfriend, Rose, on social media.



The only thing is, Mali hasn't had a chance to tell his mum about his relationship with Rose yet!



Mali's mum wants to know all about the MYSTERY woman in the photo.



But is Mali ready to take the next step and introduce Rose to his mum?

WHO does Mali want girlfriend Rose to meet on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) becomes worried about Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).



After a number of odd mshaps, John becomes convinced that something's not right with Alf.



But how will grumpy Alf react when John starts snooping into Alf's business to try and get to the bottom of the problem?

Is there something wrong with Alf on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

