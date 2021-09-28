‘Home and Away’ spoilers: Cash Newman finds his romance with Jasmine DOOMED

It’s starting to look like it’s not meant to be for Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) as things keep standing in the way of romance in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jasmine agreed to go on a date with Cash, she expected it to be a disaster but ended up having a great time and looked forward to a second date with the hunky cop.

Jasmine didn’t hear from him after that and thought that he had gone cold on her but it turned out he was just as keen as she was and, after clearing the air, they went for a drink at Salt, but just as they were about to share a kiss, Cash’s phone blew up with a bunch of texts from someone called Felicity.

Although she initially thought Felicity might be Cash’s girlfriend or wife, Jasmine discovered the mystery woman is his sister. With that cleared up, Jasmine turned up at the police station for a lunch date with Cash, only for it to be crashed by Felicity, who did her best to embarrass her brother with cringe stories from their childhood.

Jasmine's thrilled when Cash asks her for a second date. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But that hasn’t put Jasmine off and she meets Cash for their second date.

They both enjoy the romantic candlelit dinner, but Jasmine is left confused when he refuses to talk about his parents.

Jasmine enjoys a candlelit dinner with Cash. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It doesn’t ruin the evening though and Cash suggests going for a walk…

But, just as they are leaving, Jasmine and Cash encounter Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) having a blazing row about the changes at Summer Bay Auto.

Deciding he needs to break them up, Cash has to abandon his walk with Jasmine and ends up escorting John back to his place!

The next day, Cash apologises to Jasmine and the pair are just about to kiss when his phone rings…

It’s Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) telling him that he needs to get to the caravan park - and fast!

Felicity has got two men fighting over her! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

When Cash and Jasmine arrive, they find two blokes having a fight outside his caravan and a scantily clad Felicity is egging them on!

Cash and Jasmine get a shock when they arrive at the caravan park. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, John and Justin are once again at loggerheads over the business.

When John revealed that he was new landlord of the garage, he thought would be able to have a say in the running of the place which led to a big falling-out with Justin.

Eventually, John agreed that he would back off and let Justin get on with things, but now that Justin has come up with a few ideas for expanding the business, John is kicking off again!

He’s accused Justin of stealing the idea that he originally had for the business when he put in an offer for the garage.

John realises he's been set up by Leah! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After the pair have a row, which has to be broken up by Cash (see above), Leah decides it’s time to knock their heads together and tricks them into meeting at the Diner.

At first, the stubborn pair refuse to talk to each other, but Leah orders them to sit down and talk. They’re not leaving until they have sorted this out properly!

Leah has had enough of John and Justin's fighting. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is not enjoying having concussed doctor Logan Beckett (Harley Bonner) as a patient, so she’s not at all keen when her other half Christian Green (Ditch Davey) suggests they take Logan home so they can monitor him overnight.

Come the morning, however, Tori sees a different side to Logan, and she even begins to warm to him.

Unfortunately, her newfound respect for the doctor doesn’t last for long!

Tori begins to warm to Logan but it doesn't last for long! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.