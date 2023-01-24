Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman plans a wedding SURPRISE!
Airs Monday 30 January 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is planning a wedding SURPRISE for his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The Summer Bay copper is repairing their late dad's truck for the bride to arrive in for her Big Day.
The vehicle has fallen into a rusty old state.
But local garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), is ready to lend a hand with the repair job.
While repairing the vehicle, Cash unexpectedly stumbles upon his deceased mum's lost necklace!
It's a bitter-sweet trip down memory lane for Cash.
Cash gives Felicity her mum's necklace to wear on her wedding day.
With the wedding invitations on the way, everything is taking shape nicely.
OR is it?
Meanwhile, Felicity is in a spin over the arrival of her foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps).
Gary is prepared to try and repair his relationship with Felicity ahead of her Big Day, despite her terrible treatment of him in the past.
But stubborn Felicity has so far refused to send Gary a wedding invite.
He's just a painful reminder that her birth parents are no longer alive.
But when both Felicity's fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and brother Cash back-off, will Felicity and Gary find a way to reconcile?
Can Felicity make peace with the past?
Elsewhere in the Bay, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) land on the idea of a charity golf tournament, to help raise money for a new community food truck.
The fund raising target is $40,000.
Roo and Marilyn are excited when a Summer Bay resident reveals themselves to be a previous golf tournament champion, and offers to help them get everything arranged!
WHO is it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
