'Home and Away' spoilers: Chloe Anderson discovers the SHOCK truth about Matthew...

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) is making plans to enrol at business school and move to the city to live with her dad, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) on Home and Away.



But Chloe still doesn't know the terrible truth about her long-lost dad, Matthew.



Chloe's mum, Mia (Anna Samson) fell pregnant with her as a result of a sexual assault...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Mia is determined to stop Chloe from making a mistake and leaving Summer Bay with Matthew.



So she decides the time has come to reveal the terrible truth about Matthew...



Chloe reels from the SHOCK revelation about Mia and Matthew's past connection.



She is furious with Mia for hiding the truth all these years and allowing her to live a lie.

Has Mia just made the situation a whole lot worse?

Nikau is still annoyed with John after the emergency on the beach on Home and Away (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is still annoyed that Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), left him to handle the collapsed jogger all by himself.



Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) tries to look on the bright side.



She praises Nikau for saving a life, single-handedly, during his first shift as a surf lifesaver.



But Nikua can't get over the fact that John just stood back during a situation where a man could have died.



John finally has enough of the unresolved conflict between them.



He warns Nikau that their conflict at work is putting lives at risk on the beach.



Will Nikau listen?

Felicity makes a devastating discovery about her late dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) still believes there are sinister circumstances surrounding the death of her dad, Anthony, years earlier.



Felicity wants her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to investigate what happened.



So when Cash returns home from attenting their dad's annual memorial service alone, he has some information for Felicity.



Felicity is alarmed as Cash hands her the autopsy report of their father's death...



Will the tragic truth about Cash and Felicity's dad's death finally be revealed?

