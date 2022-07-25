Home and Away spoilers: Chloe Anderson uncovers a dark family secret!
By Michael Darling published
Airs Wednesday 3 August 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) finds out how Mia and Ari found the money to buy the gym in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Chloe’s like a dog with a bone after finding out that Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) bought the gym without a loan or any known savings.
Ari’s brother Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to get Chloe to put it out of her mind and her mum Mia makes excuses to avoid talking about it, but Chloe won’t let it go…
As she continues to investigate, Tane warns her that if she might not like what she finds if she keeps on digging, but on she goes until eventually she realises that the money must have come from the armed robbery carried out by Ari…
Meanwhile, things are still tense between Rose Delaney (Kirsty Mariller) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after they spent the night together in her car…
It all started when Cash had so much fun day-drinking at a barbecue organised by Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) that he decided to make a night of it…
With his girlfriend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) working a night shift, an already drunk Cash phoned her sister Rose and invited her to join him for a few drinks at Salt.
The night ended with a wasted Cash being asked to leave the bar by owner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), but having had a few drinks herself, Rose was not in a fit state to drive them home so the tipsy twosome ended up sleeping in her car.
Although nothing happened between the pair, things got a bit awks later when Cash discovered that Rose has feelings for him, which left her feeling mortified.
Jasmine’s currently out of town visiting her late hubby’s sick mum, but Rose is worried that her sister will pick up on the weirdness between her and Cash when returns to the Bay…
But will Rose still be around when her sister gets back?
When Irene (Lynne McGranger) reveals that the apartment above the Diner is available to rent, she suggests Rose and her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) could move in.
Xander can’t wait to move out of the caravan park and into a bigger more comfortable place. The apartment is perfect for them, but with things as they are with Cash, Rose tells her brother that she’s not sure if she wants to stay in the Bay.
Xander begs Rose to stick around, while Cash tries to clear the air with Rose, but what neither of them know is that she has applied for a work transfer…
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is kicking himself for landing Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in trouble with his college tutor.
After writing an assignment for Theo, Justin was thrilled when it got a distinction, but when Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) found out she was horrified and told her fella to tell Theo’s tutor that he had cheated…
What neither Justin or Leah realised, however, was that Theo submitted his own version, but didn’t tell Justin because he didn’t want to hurt his feelings…
If only Justin had known!
Theo has his work cut out trying to prove that the assignment is all his own work, but his tutor remains unconvinced.
The tutor does, however, offer Theo a lifeline…
Theo’s given the chance to sit an exam to make up for the assignment but the idea of performing under exam conditions sends him into a panic.
Although Justin tries to reassure him and apologises for the trouble he’s caused, Theo doesn’t want to know and vows to go it alone from now on…
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Michael writes about TV for Woman, Woman's Own, Chat, What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and regularly contributes to whattowatch.com (opens in new tab).
After graduating from the University of Winchester with a degree in English and American Studies, he chose a career that combined his great passions in life – magazines and television – and he has primarily worked as a TV journalist for more than 25 years.
He loves classic sitcoms such as The Good Life, Hi-de-Hi! and Man About the House, as well as shows such as Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Some of his favourite people who he has met over the years include Gillian Taylforth, Linda Robson, Sara Davies and Bradley Walsh!
