Home and Away spoilers: Chloe Anderson uncovers a dark family secret!

Chloe Anderson (played by Sam Barrett) finds out how Mia and Ari found the money to buy the gym in Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Chloe’s like a dog with a bone after finding out that Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) bought the gym without a loan or any known savings.

Ari’s brother Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to get Chloe to put it out of her mind and her mum Mia makes excuses to avoid talking about it, but Chloe won’t let it go…

Chloe calls her mum Mia in a bid to learn the truth. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As she continues to investigate, Tane warns her that if she might not like what she finds if she keeps on digging, but on she goes until eventually she realises that the money must have come from the armed robbery carried out by Ari…

Rose is trying to keep her distance from Cash. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, things are still tense between Rose Delaney (Kirsty Mariller) and Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after they spent the night together in her car…

It all started when Cash had so much fun day-drinking at a barbecue organised by Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) that he decided to make a night of it…

With his girlfriend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) working a night shift, an already drunk Cash phoned her sister Rose and invited her to join him for a few drinks at Salt.

The night ended with a wasted Cash being asked to leave the bar by owner Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), but having had a few drinks herself, Rose was not in a fit state to drive them home so the tipsy twosome ended up sleeping in her car.

Cash has found out that Rose has feelings for him. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Although nothing happened between the pair, things got a bit awks later when Cash discovered that Rose has feelings for him, which left her feeling mortified.

Jasmine’s currently out of town visiting her late hubby’s sick mum, but Rose is worried that her sister will pick up on the weirdness between her and Cash when returns to the Bay…

Rose is worried her sister Jasmine will find out about her crush on Cash. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But will Rose still be around when her sister gets back?

When Irene (Lynne McGranger) reveals that the apartment above the Diner is available to rent, she suggests Rose and her brother Xander (Luke Van Os) could move in.

Xander wants to put down roots, but it looks like Rose might be off! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander can’t wait to move out of the caravan park and into a bigger more comfortable place. The apartment is perfect for them, but with things as they are with Cash, Rose tells her brother that she’s not sure if she wants to stay in the Bay.

Xander begs Rose to stick around, while Cash tries to clear the air with Rose, but what neither of them know is that she has applied for a work transfer…

Justin regrets landing Theo in hot water at college. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is kicking himself for landing Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in trouble with his college tutor.

After writing an assignment for Theo, Justin was thrilled when it got a distinction, but when Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) found out she was horrified and told her fella to tell Theo’s tutor that he had cheated…

What neither Justin or Leah realised, however, was that Theo submitted his own version, but didn’t tell Justin because he didn’t want to hurt his feelings…

If only Justin had known!

Theo tries to prove that the assignment was all his own work. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo has his work cut out trying to prove that the assignment is all his own work, but his tutor remains unconvinced.

The tutor does, however, offer Theo a lifeline…

Theo’s given the chance to sit an exam to make up for the assignment but the idea of performing under exam conditions sends him into a panic.

Although Justin tries to reassure him and apologises for the trouble he’s caused, Theo doesn’t want to know and vows to go it alone from now on…

Theo's furious with Justin for meddling in his college work and tells him to butt out! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

