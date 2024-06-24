Home and Away spoilers: Dana and Harper must testify AGAINST Tane!

Dana and Harper must break some very bad news to Tane on Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) are worried after finding out they must testify AGAINST their friend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), in court on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hospital nurse Dana is not surprised to have been called upon.



After all, she was responsible for sneaking Tane into Northern District Hospital shortly before he went on the run with abandoned baby Maia (aka Poppy).



But it's extra awkward for social worker Harper, since she's been fully supporting Tane since his arrest.

And arranged for lawyer Marshall Aldman (Nic English) to represent Tane in court.



As Tane and lawyer Marshall start prepping their defence, Harper decides it's time to drop her bombshell news...



How will Tane react when he discovers the Matheson sisters have no choice but to go up against him in court?

Dana and Harper must break some BAD news to Tane on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's the first day of shooting for new rom-com, All Our Tomorrows.

But star Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) is having an emotional meltdown after her break-up with short-lived lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



As Stevie starts knocking back the booze to drown her sorrows, personal bodyguard Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) tries to boost her confidence... and get Stevie back on set.



Film director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu) is not impressed when there's no sign of his leading lady.



Can Cash work his magic and convince Stevie to get her act together?

Stevie has a crisis of confidence on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) has landed a job working with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) at Manta Ray Boards.



Mali overhears Kirby boasting to his girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), that she got a guy's number while teaching her first surf lesson.



Kirby seems very casual about her new duties and soon heads off for an early lunch, leaving Mali with unfinished work stuff to sort.



When Mali later catches Kirby once again criticising Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) relationship with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), he starts to wonder if he's made a mistake hiring Kirby...



Will Kirby's new job at the surf shop be short-lived?

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5