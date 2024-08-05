Home and Away spoilers: Dana gets KIDNAPPED!

Con woman Bronte attempts to shutdown Dana before she can expose her money scam on Home and Away...

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has tried to warn everyone about con woman, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But even Dana's own sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and her boyfriend Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), don't believe Dana's claims that Bronte is out to scam the folks of Summer Bay!



However, after directly confronting scheming Bronte about her secret plans, Dana has placed herself in DANGER...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, hospital nurse Dana searches for Bronte's medical records.



Despite her own reservations, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) agrees to help Dana with her search.



But there is no evidence that Bronte was ever poisoned by the contaminated water supply at The Diner.



Or that she is "terminally-ill" and waiting to get into a clinical trial in Canada...



Realising that Dana could ruin her plans, Bronte decides to take action...



When Dana is home alone, she suddenly finds herself confronted by Dana and her associate, Chase (Joshua Mehmet)...

Suddenly, Dana's life is on the line...

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still waiting to find out if his application will be approved to rejoin the Police.



But with no jobs available at either Yabbie Creek or Reefton Lakes, it's not looking good for the former Senior Constable.



However, at the last moment Cash discovers his application has been APPROVED.



But there's a catch...



He is being relocated to Mangrove River, which is the worst Police Station in the state!



Will Cash accept the challenge?

Cash is being sent to Mangrove River on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5