Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Leah Patterson and Justin!
Airs Thursday 16 November 2023 at 1:00pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), couldn't believe their luck when they heard they'd won a relaxing weekend getaway on Home and Away (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The couple's Summer Bay friends all think Leah and Justin are away having a wonderful time.
But in a SHOCK twist, Leah and Justin are trapped in an abandoned warehouse!
They have been tricked by the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, which is still out for REVENGE after everything that happened with teenager Andrew Lawrence and cult leader, Margot Dafoe.
Determined to escape, Justin climbs to the top of a ladder and begins scaling the rafters of the abandoned factory.
But DISASTER strikes when Justin slips and plunges to the floor below...
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) continues to worry about her boyfriend Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) mental health.
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) reckons Bree is overthinking it.
Remi is probably just tired from his new work as a session musician.
Plus, the both of them are still stinging from being "betrayed" by ex-bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), and the possible permanent demise of Lyrik.
Meanwhile, Kirby is all dressed-up for the BIG launch event for her solo music career.
Her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), sends a limousine to pick her up.
But Kirby remains distracted, wondering if Eden and Remi will put their differences aside and attend her special event?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decides to come clean with his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
He does want to have kids one day.
So if Felicity has definitely decided that she NEVER wants to start a family with Tane, he is not sure what this means for the future of their marriage...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:00pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.