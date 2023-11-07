Home and Away spoilers: DANGER for Leah Patterson and Justin!

Leah Patterson and Justin are TRAPPED in an abandoned factory on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), couldn't believe their luck when they heard they'd won a relaxing weekend getaway on Home and Away (1:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The couple's Summer Bay friends all think Leah and Justin are away having a wonderful time.



But in a SHOCK twist, Leah and Justin are trapped in an abandoned warehouse!



They have been tricked by the doomsday cult, Vita Nova, which is still out for REVENGE after everything that happened with teenager Andrew Lawrence and cult leader, Margot Dafoe.



Determined to escape, Justin climbs to the top of a ladder and begins scaling the rafters of the abandoned factory.

But DISASTER strikes when Justin slips and plunges to the floor below...

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) continues to worry about her boyfriend Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) mental health.



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) reckons Bree is overthinking it.



Remi is probably just tired from his new work as a session musician.



Plus, the both of them are still stinging from being "betrayed" by ex-bandmate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), and the possible permanent demise of Lyrik.



Meanwhile, Kirby is all dressed-up for the BIG launch event for her solo music career.



Her new manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), sends a limousine to pick her up.



But Kirby remains distracted, wondering if Eden and Remi will put their differences aside and attend her special event?

Will Eden and Remi attend Kirby's big solo launch night on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decides to come clean with his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



He does want to have kids one day.



So if Felicity has definitely decided that she NEVER wants to start a family with Tane, he is not sure what this means for the future of their marriage...

Will Felicity have a change-of-heart about baby plans on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5