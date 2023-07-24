Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan is in DANGER!
Airs Monday 31 July 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) remain worried about missing teenager, Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Justin is determined to rescue Andrew from the Vita Nova compound, after finding out that the woman who claimed to be Andrew's mum, Margot Dafoe (Mandy McElhinney), deceived them and is a member of the doomsday cult!
Leah pleads with Justin to exercise caution before going on a rescue mission.
They already know what Margot and Vita Nova are capable of.
But Justin won't be talked around and sets off for the compound...
Unfortunately for Justin, his rescue mission takes a DEADLY turn when he finds himself the target of a crossbow and arrow...
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) decides to investigate after Leah shares her fears that Justin has gone to rescue Andrew alone.
Cash heads to the compound where he comes face-to-face with Margot and Andrew.
But cunning cult leader, Margot, delights in giving Cash his marching orders when she discovers the copper doesn't have a warrant to search the compound.
As Cash leaves and reports back to Leah that there's no sign of Justin or his car, he's unaware that Justin is being held captive by the cult...
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) reaches out to Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) again.
Xander's sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), and his boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are worried he's getting too involved with the wife of his late paramedic partner, Jamie Chung.
Kate lets Xander know he doesn't need to keep supporting her in the wake of Jamie's death.
But is this Xander's way of dealing with his survivor's guilt?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) hopes her dealings with corrupt cosmetics company, Stunning Organics, will soon be over.
But little does she know that her final delivery from the company contains an extra EXPLOSIVE surprise in the box...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.