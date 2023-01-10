Home and Away spoilers: Dating DISASTER for Xander Delaney?

Xander Delaney is on his first date with Stacey... when disaster strikes on Home and Away!

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) can't believe it when his snooping sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), crashes his first date with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



Xander is already feeling awkward and nervous enough.



The paramedic's love life has been on hold for quite a while!



Luckily, Xander soon manages to send Rose on her way, leaving him to get to know Stacey better.



Xander stumbles over his words, but Stacey is clearly charmed!



However, just as the sparks start flying between Xander and Stacey, there is a SHOCK EMERGENCY at Salt...



As Xander leaps into paramedic mode and races to help, Stacey later excuses herself to head off for an early night.



Taking this as a bad sign, Xander fears his first date with Stacey may also be their LAST!

Meanwhile, Salt boss lady, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), finds herself stunned and frozen to the spot, when a customer suddenly collapses onto the restaurant floor!



Luckily, paramedic Xander takes charge and the man is rushed to hospital.



Feeling guilty that she didn't do more to help, Mackenzie goes to the hospital to check-up on the man's condition.



But she's alarmed to hear he is now in ICU in a coma...

Mackenzie panics during a medical emergency on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After all the drama involving her unhinged long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) wonders why Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) doesn't start-up her tutoring business again.



However, Roo is not ready to start teaching again.



She's been left feeling shaken and uncertain after failing to see the warning signs with former student, Heather.



Marilyn refuses to let Heather ruin Roo's self-confidence.



She secretly starts plotting to revive Roo's tutoring business.



But has the damage alredy been done?

Roo is still shaken after her encounter with Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

